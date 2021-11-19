Court Blocks Kakamega High From Charging Students Sh21 Million Fine

A court has blocked the management of Kakamega High School from collecting Sh21 million from parents for damages caused by a recent dormitory fire.

Kakamega Presiding Judge William Musyoka barred the school from collecting Ksh9,823 fine from each of the school’s 2,200 students pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed by a parent.

The school board had imposed the charges on parents following a meeting held on November 10, four days after the fire suspected to have been started by some of the students.

Boaz Vida moved to court seeking to quash the board decision communicated to parents in a letter dated November 11.

Justice Musyoka ordered that the substantive motion be filed and served by close of business on November 23.

He set an inter-partes hearing for November 30.

In the petition, Vida argues that parents were not consulted before the decision to impose heavy fines on students.

According to the parent, no damage assessment report was provided to parents.

He further says the conditions relating to the charges are punitive and likely to deny students their right to free and compulsory basic education.

Boaz also argues that the board’s resolutions are unconstitutional because the parties have been condemned unheard, contrary to Article 50 of the Constitution.

Kakamega High School Principal, Gerald Orina, who also doubles up as Secretary of the Board of Management had indicated that the total cost of the damaged building is Ksh12,185,540.

He said the damage was analysed by the Ministry of Transport Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works.

Orina added that the board resolved that the students should incur additional costs for the installation of CCTV cameras and purchase of 280 double-decker beds estimated to cost Ksh695,420 and Ksh4,194,400 respectively, bringing the grand total of the damages to Ksh21,611,360.

He directed parents to clear the fine and outstanding fees balances on reporting day.

Form Four students reported on Monday, November 15th. Form One, Two, and Three students are scheduled to reopen on November 21st, 23rd, and 25th respectively.

