Court Bars Moses Kuria from Insulting Media Practitioners

A High Court has issued orders barring Trade CS Moses Kuria from uttering any insulting and demeaning words against any Media Practitioner.

The orders were issued by Justice Lawrence Mugambi on Wednesday following an application filed by human rights activist Charles Mugane.

“Pending hearing and determination of this application an injunction be issued against the Cabinet Secretary Trade preventing him from uttering or expressing any belittling, condescending, disdainful words against any Media Practitioner by the meaning of Article 34 of the constitution howsoever and whatsoever,” the order reads.

Justice Mugambi instructed the petitioner to serve the CS and the Attorney General in three days and responses filed within seven days.

Read: I Will Not Apologize – Moses Kuria Says Over Attack on Media

Mugane argued that the former Gatundu South MP was in violation of Chapter 6 of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

“There stands to be grave risks of intimidation and harassment of journalists, media houses and members of the fourth estate in general by the government and in particular Kuria if the prayers sought, are not granted,” the court heard.

The matter will be mentioned on July 24.

Earlier, Kuria said he will not apologize for his utterances that followed an exposé by the Nation.

Read Also: CS Moses Kuria Under Fire After Insulting Nation Journalists

“I am not apologizing and I have been a media owner before. I have been a writer in your newspapers and all that before,” said CS Kuria.

“There is nobody who is pro-media more than me but I know the difference between media and what Thomas Baldwin called the prerogative of the harlot; the exercise of power without responsibility.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...