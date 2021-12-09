Court Bars Meru Woman Rep Kawira From Further “Defaming” Governor Kiraitu

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has obtained orders barring area Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza from defaming him further pending the hearing and determination of a suit.

Justice P.J Otieno on Monday blocked the legislator from associating the county boss with theft, embezzlement or misappropriation of funds.

In an application certified as urgent, the governor through his lawyer Munga Kibanga, said that Mwangaza made defamatory remarks on October 31 and November 18 linking the former to graft.

The utterances which were aired on Baite TV and published on their Facebook page painted the governor as a corrupt individual who had stolen funds meant for Covid-19 and people with disabilities, said Kibanga.

“In the video clip, you have stated and implied that our client has stolen funds for corona, buy medicine, roads, and people with disability, youths and elderly. This was to taint and brand our client as a thief, corrupt, cunning, dishonest…and unworthy of his position in society,” he said.

On November 18, she made the same remarks in Ntugi.

Kiraitu also claimed that the lawmaker soiled his name by asserting that he used stolen funds to acquire Devolution Empowerment political party.

In a sworn affidavit, a witness identified as Joseph Muturia said he was shocked to see the Woman Rep tarnish the complainant’s name on Baite TV on November 18.

Another, James Gitonga, an ICT officer at the County Government, said he was requested by the governor through his Director of Communications to download video and audio clips which contained Mwangaza’s utterances.

The clips, he swears, were stored in two different flash disks; one was given to the governor and the other, he kept.

The third witness, Paul Mucheke, a retired civil servant said he was shocked to watch the utterances because he knows the plaintiff to be a person of integrity.

Kiraitu also sought orders compelling Mwangaza to apologize to him through the TV station as well as pay damages for defamation.

He also wants her to cover the cost and interest of the suit.

Justice Otieno ordered that the respondents; Kawira and Mwangaza Advertiser Limited, are served with the application and file their responses within 7 days.

Speaking to the Star in November, Mwangaza maintained her stand, saying she has evidence of plunder and public funds misuse by Kiraitu, citing Auditor General reports.

“I have severally asked him for accountability of our funds and I now thank God because he will bring them to court. I demand accountability for every coin meant for Meru county,” Kawira said.

