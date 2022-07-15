Court Bars Gov’t From Sub-dividing Kenyatta University Land

The High court has issued orders prohibiting any division of Kenyatta University land or interference with its ownership.

The orders were in response to a dispute between the national government and the management of the institution of higher learning.

“THAT pending the hearing and determination of this Application inter parties, this Honourable Court be pleased to issue orders restraining all the Respondents their agents, successors and assigns and or issuing an order staying the implementation of the directives contained in the letters dated 4th July 2022 and 7th July 2022 and or subdividing, annexing, alienating, and or any interference with the ownership and possession of the parcel of land known as Land Reference No. 11026/2,” read the court order.

Justice Oscar Angote issued the orders pending the hearing and conclusion on a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya against the National Land Commission, Lands CS, and six other parties.

Justice Angote further prohibited the government from harassing any Kenyatta University employees, officials, agents, or representatives in the enforcement of the orders affecting the contested piece of land.

Additionally, the court has imposed injunctions forbidding professor Shem Migot Adholla from giving up the title deed of the said land.

A hearing has been set for July 25, 2022.

Kenyatta University management and the government are at odds over how to use a 338-acre plot of property next to the university’s teaching, referral, and research hospital (KUTRH).

Prof Paul Wainaina, the vice chancellor of the institution, was fired as a result of the conflict, and a new council was picked to oversee the university.

Prof Wainaina recently disclosed that he was fired for neglecting to turn over the title deed to the State.

The former VC claimed that the World Health Organization (WHO) received 30 acres of land from the Cabinet to set up a Ksh600 million hub on the grounds next to the hospital.

The African Center for Disease Control and Prevention received 10 acres.

108 acres were also given to the hospital by the Cabinet, while 190 acres were set aside for the settlement of squatters from the Kamae settlement program.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, on Thursday explained that the project had the go-ahead from the government.

“We are aware that the land is owned by the government and the people of Kenya and continues to be so,” said Dr Moeti at the weekly virtual press briefing, adding that the agency had approached the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health and “engaged in discussion with the government to host some additional functions…” he elucidated.

