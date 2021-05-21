Court Bars Governor Obado From Selling Posh Cars, Home Pending Verdict

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been barred from selling his posh cars, home pending the hearing and determination of his graft case.

High Court Judge James Wakiaga has issued temporary orders restraining the County boss from selling, leasing, or developing his property identified as Loresho Ridge House pending the hearing.

The orders by Justice Wakiaga have ideally barred the governor from disposing off three high-end cars, Toyota Land Cruiser V8- until the corruption case is determined.



Earlier in February, High Court ruled that the graft case involving Obado and several others will be heard and determined in Nairobi.

This was after one of the accused made an application to have the trial done in Migori county.

In the ruling, the court cited that since the application to have the case transferred and tried in Migori had been done by only one person, it concluded that the other accused persons were comfortable with it being heard in Nairobi.

Last year, Obado was arrested and released on Sh8.75 million cash bail or Sh20 million bond in Sh73.4 million graft case.

In a ruling by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi Obado was barred from accessing the Migori County office until the case is heard and concluded.

The magistrate also granted Obado’s children, who are also facing graft charges, bail as follows: Achola Okoth (Sh2.5million), Scarlet Susan Okoth (Sh3million), Jerry Zachary Okoth and Everline Adhiambo Zachary Sh2million each.

Other suspects in the case said to be Obado’s proxies were granted cash bail ranging from Sh2 million to Sh8.25 million. They denied all the charges and were ordered to deposit their passports in court.

