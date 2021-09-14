Court Asked to Cancel Jowie’s Bond after Getting into a Fight at Club 1824

Murder suspect Joseph “Jowie” Irungu now risks going back to remand prison after allegedly violating his bail terms.

Irungu is charged alongside former Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani which occured in September 2018.

Justice James Wakiaga had in February last year released Irungu on a Sh2 million bail or an alternative Sh3 million bond noting that the prosecution had failed to provide evidence showing why the suspect should continue being detained.

The prosecution now want’s Irungu’s bond cancelled arguing that he has violated thefailed to provide evidence showing why he should continue to be remanded.

In an application filed in court in June, the prosecution told the court that the suspect had assaulted a man at Club 1824.

Read: Jacque Maribe Sets Records Straight On Separation With Jowie

An affidavit sworn by Chief Inspector Maxwell Otieno, indicates that Jowie got into a fight at club 1824 in March this year while out on bail.

“On March 7 while at 1824 Jowie assaulted Rodgers Okuta but even though the complaint was withdrawn, it is quite clear that he has proceeded to commit a similar offence or crime resulting in bodily injury of another person while out on bail,” the affidavit reads.

Further the prosecution says the suspect has flouted orders barring him from commenting, discussing and posting anything in regard to the murder case by giving interviews to two YouTubers.

“We pray that this honourable court affirms that Jowie’s bail stands canceled and proceeds to commit him at Industrial Area remand prison or any other remand prison,” the officer said.

Also Read: Why Jowie Was Secretly Transferred To Distressful Manyani Prison

Further the court was told that the suspect does not live with his parents who reside in Nakuru.

Justice Wakiaga had directed Irungu to report to his local chief at the end of every month. The authorities were required to submit monthly reports to the court but none has been submitted so far.

“I have confirmed that the accused does not live with parents at Nguta Estate Nakuru County and does not assist his parents with their poultry farming as he is not living with them,” Otieno said.

The court was told that the accused works with a private firm in Nairobi where he lives.

Also Read: From Prime Murder Suspect To Gospel Artiste: Jowie Irungu Set To Release First Single

According to the prosecution, the suspect is a regular client at Club 1824.

He is alleged to have relocated to Lang’ata, an area, the prosecution says, is a secondary crime scene and the locality of the potential witnesses who are yet to testify in the murder case.

The court will give a ruling on the matter on September 28, 2021.

Also Read: Jowie Sues State, Commissioner of Prisons Over Cruel Treatment In Prison

Prior to his release, Irungu, who has since released a gospl song, had made several applications to be granted bail saying he was suffering in prison.

He requested the court to free him citing the case of his co-accused and ex-fiancee who was in 2018 granted Sh1 million cash bail.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...