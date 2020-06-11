Court Allows Police To Probe Tecra’s Lover Omar Lali For Another 30 Days

Tecra Muigai’s lover Omar Lali will be probed for a further 30 days, Lamu principal magistrate Allan Temba ruled on Wednesday.

In a video link, the suspect’s lawyer Yusuf Aboubakar, the DCI and DPP agreed to investigate Lali.

The suspect who lived with the Keroche heiress at their Shella town home, will not be detained for the said period.

Two weeks ago, Lali, 54, was set free on a Sh300,000 bond and two sureties provided by his brother-in-law and mother, after spending 21 days behind bars.

The same court declined to detain him further, noting that he was not a danger to the society or witnesses.

“Lali has no capacity to interfere with witnesses as he actually doesn’t know who they are. The court will therefore fix the bond terms on Wednesday at 2.30pm once Lali proves by documents his fixed abode,” said Mr Temba.

Last week, DCI boss George Kinoti told a local daily that evidence pointed towards murder.

“We have enough evidence to prove that it was murder,” Kinoti said.

An autopsy report revealed that Tecra suffered an injury on the left side of the head.

Her family and that of Lali are however yet to agree on the real cause of death.

Lali has told the police that the deceased who was laid to rest on May 16, fell down a flight of stairs and was conscious when they rushed her to hospital.

Until her death, the deceased Keroche Breweries heiress was the served as the Strategy and Innovations Director.

