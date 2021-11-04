Court Allows IEBC To End Voter Listing Exercise

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been given the green light to end the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

This is after the High Court lifted conservatory orders extending the process on Thursday.

The ruling means that Kenyans have until tomorrow (Friday) 5pm to register as voters in the exercise that began on October 4.

The conservatory orders were issued by the High Court in Eldoret following a petition filed by a voter identified as Patrick Cherono.

Read: Court Quashes IEBC’s Decision to Disqualify Moses Kuria’s Candidate in Kiagu By-election

The petitioner argued that IEBC can not end the exercise because it has not met its target.

IEBC challenged the extension citing budget constraints. Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati argued that IEBC had exhausted the Sh1.27 billion allocated for enhanced voter registration and cannot extend the exercise.

Chebukati, through lawyer Moses Kipkogei on Thursday, told the court that should more money be allocated, the IEBC was ready to carry out another round of enhanced voter registration.

Also Read: Only 1.4 Million Kenyans Registered as Voters Against 6 Million Target in 30-day Exercise

Justice Erick Ogolla said the substantial ruling on the matter will be issued on November 25.

IEBC has so far registered a total of 1.4 million against a target of 6 million voters. The exercise was scheduled to close on November 2 before the extension.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...