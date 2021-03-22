Court Acquits Bahati’s Former Music Producer In Sh2 Million Fraud Case

A Nairobi court has acquitted gospel singer Bahati’s former manager, Peter Blessings in sh2 million fraud case on the ground that it is an abuse of the court process.

Through a ruling by Nairobi Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, the case is said to be a civil matter that should not be tried as a criminal suit.

“I find that a prima facie case has not been established by the prosecution and I hereby acquit the accused on all the counts,” the magistrate ruled.

The case dates back to July 2019 where Peter Blessings was accused of obtaining money from EMB studios pretending that he was able to produce music videos for the singer.

He was reportedly paid Sh2,039,000 on diverse dates in order to continue producing music with the said company.

Peter Blessings had pleaded guilty to the offense.

In the case, Bahati’s former manager Lawrence Munyao testified stating that the accused failed to honour his end of the deal.

Bahati ideally told the court that he had taken care of the accused’s music and basic needs only for him to go ahead and defy the contract.

“He has been earning through performances and getting other benefits from the music we recorded for him without our knowledge, this has caused us losses because we are yet to recover our expenditures on him,” said Bahati

