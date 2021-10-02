Couple that Mysteriously Disappeared at JKIA Finally Traced

Stela Waithira Njunu and her husband Mohamed Golabi, a couple who had gone missing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have finally been traced.

Their story came into the limelight earlier in the week after their family reported them missing just moments after they were dropped at the airport.

According to Waithira’s mom, Esther Njunu, the couple had been in the country for a few days. They had come to see Waithira’s father who had been ailing.

The next time that the family of Stella Waithera were expecting to hear from her, was when she would call to confirm that her and her husband Mohamed Golabi had landed safely. But the couple have since gone silent with their last whereabouts being JKIA.@NginaKirori with more pic.twitter.com/2JF1cmR6lE — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) September 28, 2021

Read: Questions Linger as Couple Disappears at JKIA

However, upon being dropped at the airport, they went missing cutting communication fully with the family hence raising concerns.

“At 10 pm, I called Stella and told her that since we would not meet again, they have a safe travel (sic),” said Esther Njunu, Waithira’s mother.

New details by Daily Nation have however revealed that the couple has been found. Reports indicate that they had been held by ATPU officers at the airport following some suspicious activities but were quickly let go.

Read Also: Couple Arrested after Domestic Brawl Leaves 8-year-old Daughter Dead in Kilgoris

Waithira, speaking while in Iran revealed that the authorities wanted to conduct a background check on her and her husband as they could not understand how the two, a Christian and a Muslim were traveling together.

“The police wanted to do some background checks on my husband and I since he is a Muslim and I am a Christian. They wanted to establish our relationship and whether it is genuine since so many girls are being married to Muslim men for the sole purpose of radicalization.” She said.

The couple resides in Iran and they met in 2018 during an expo trade fair. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...