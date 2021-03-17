Couple Drags Nairobi South Hospital To Court For Detaining Babies Over Sh4 Million Bill

A couple has dragged to court a Nairobi hospital for detaining their two children over a Sh4 million bill.

Charles Ndonye and his wife Virginia Olembo had quadruplets on February 1 at Nairobi South Hospital but could not be discharged as the children needed medical attention.

On February 26, however, Olembo was discharged with two of the babies as the others continued to receive treatment.

The couple said the hospital had pledged to discharge the other two babies but later told them that they would release them into their custody on condition that they settle the bill.

“The father has engaged the hospital to have the remaining two babies released including giving a proposal of settling the bill in installments but the hospital has neglected and failed to release despite having discharged them,” court documents read.

The new parents have told the court that the hospital is infringing on their rights by illegally holding their babies.

Last month, the couple told a local daily that Olembo safely delivered the quadruplets via C-section but developed complications prompting the doctors to admit her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Ndonye, had then paid Sh522,311.17 with his insurer, AAR, only settling Sh200,000.

“My wife gave birth to four babies at The Nairobi South Hospital on February 1. She is detained together with the babies over an accrued Sh2.8 million bill. We only have Sh500,000,” he said.

The bill, he said, overwhelmed him, especially because his business suffered a huge blow since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Kenya back in March.

“Business was hit by Covid-19. The hospital insists we clear the bill or we clear my wife’s accrued bill, which is almost Sh1 million, then she can be discharged with two babies while the other two are detained until the entire bill is cleared.”

He sells baking machines along Mombasa Road at Plaza 2000.

