Couple Detained after Man Dies in Suspected Love Triangle

Police have launched investigations into an incident where a man lost his life in a love-triangle. Godfrey Oduma Sandua reportedly got into an altercation with a couple before he lost his life.

According to the Embakasi Police, Sandua had visited the woman at her house in Pipeline estate in Nairobi on the fateful day. The two reportedly spent time together, drinking and chatting before Sandua decided to leave.

Police say that the woman escorted Sandua out, but trouble started when they got downstairs. The two allegedly came face to face with the lady’s boyfriend, who was on his way to visit.

Read: Facebook Heightens Fight Against Misinformation In Groups with Automated Features

Following the encounter, the two men got into a fight exchanging kicks and blows before the security guards intervened. Sandua managed to escape from the scene, leaving the man and the lady behind.

However, still riled up, the other man hoped onto a motorbike and chased after Sandua. Once he caught up with him, he pelted him with more kicks and blows until he fell unconscious.

Well-wishers ruhed Sandua to a nearby healthy facility, where he was pronounced dead.

The couple was arrested and arraigned at the Makadara law courts. They have been detained at the Embakasi police station as they await to take a plea.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...