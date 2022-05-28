Couple Charged with Defrauding NIC Bank of Sh127 million

A couple has been accused of defrauding NIC Bank with help from rogue employees. Daniel Kimuyu Mwero and his wife Naomi Wangui allegedly transferred the bank’s Sh103,388,459 from a Standard Chartered New York nostro account in a fake transaction.

The couple allegedly stole an additional Sh23,750,705 from the NIC Bank using an account held by Mr. Mwero. Both offences were allegedly committed between July 24 and August 16 2020. The total amount stolen is Sh127 million.

The pair is also accused of dealing with stolen property by dishonestly disposing of Sh23.7 million in Mr Mwero’s bank account, knowing or having cause to believe the money was stolen.

The two denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Bhoke at the Kibera Law Courts on Friday.

The suspects were granted Sh3 million bond or Sh700,000 cash bail each. They paid the cash bail, pending the mention of the case on October 9.

