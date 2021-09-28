Couple Arrested after Domestic Brawl Leaves 8-year-old Daughter Dead in Kilgoris

Police in Kilgoris are holding a couple following the death of their 8-year-old child after a domestic brawl in Majengo area.

A police report seen by this writer indicates that the parents identified as Amos Maengwe, 30, and Esther Kaiseyi, 21, were quarreling when the man attempted to hit the wife with a wooden object but missed and hit the girl.

The incident happened at about 10pm on Monday night.

On seeing the critical condition of their daughter, the parents stopped the fight and carried her to hospital for medical attention.

Along the way, they were stopped by police officers on patrol who helped them rush the minor, who had a deep cut on her head, to nearby Kilgoris sub-county hospital.

However, efforts by doctors at the facility to save the child’s life bore no fruit. She died while undergoing treatment.

Police arrested the couple for further interrogation.

They are being held at Kilgori’s police station, as detectives finalize their investigations before arraigning them in court.

