Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing Six-year-old Beverly Musyoki in 2020

A six-year-old girl who died on August 24, 2020 can finally rest after her alleged killers were arrested on Sunday.

Beverly Mumo Musyoki was then said to have died due to “powers of darkness” but homicide detectives have since established that the minor was killed by her father and stepmother.

The girl lived with her biological father; Robinson Musyoki and stepmother Rose Muteti, after he (Muysoki) separated with her mother, Naomi Kiamba.

Theirs was a bitter separation that led to the corridors of justice.

“Investigations by the homicide detectives indicate that following the bitter separation of Beverly’s parents, a children’s court had directed that Robinson stays with the children for one month from October 29, 2019 to December 5, 2020 before returning them to their mother,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

Beverly’s mother did not lay her eyes on her daughter after the court ruling. The next time she saw her was at the Montezuma Funeral Home.

On the fateful day, she received a call from Robinson informing her that their daughter had fallen sick and had died.

“According to Beverly’s biological mother Naomi Kiamba, she learnt of the death of her daughter through a phone call from her ex-husband, who called her on October, 24, 2020 and informed her that he was headed to Montezuma funeral home, since their daughter had fallen sick & died,” added Kinoti.

At the funeral home, Naomi was confronted by her daughter’s lifeless body which had bruises consistent to a case of child abuse.

An autopsy conducted by government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor indicated that the minor had died due to blunt force trauma.

Kinoti also noted that Naomi had attempted to get her children back but Robinson was nowhere to be found. He had already married Muteti.

“Naomi went back to court on December, 16, 2019 and obtained a warrant of arrest against Robinson which was served to the OCS Industrial Area police station,” said Kinoti.

Beverly’s 11-year-old brother is a key witness in the case. He had allegedly received threats to his life in a bid to silence him.

The suspects who were arrested at Emali, in Makueni county, will later today face murder charges.

