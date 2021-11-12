Couple Arrested for Defrauding Woman of Sh11 Million in Fake Diamond Deal

A couple is in custody after swindling a city based management consultant of Sh11 million in a diamond scam.

Zachariah Peter Mboya and Redempta Musyoka were nabbed by Crime Research (CRIB) and Serious crime detectives who also discovered Sh19 million in fake dollars.

The victim was tricked into investing in the dubious trade by an engineer Irungu, who introduced himself as her former trainee.

Irungu then introduced her to an alleged Botswana national identified as Peter Malobe, who required a feasibility study prior to investing in middle-income housing.

Detectives have recovered Sh19M in fake U.S dollars, after an operation to crack a fake diamonds ring led them to the recovery of fake cash. In an undercover operation by Crime Research (CRIB) and Serious crime detectives, the fake currency concealed in a briefcase pic.twitter.com/YGypUh4Mtp — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 12, 2021

The said Motswana, also turned out to be an established dealer in the export of diamonds to an Australian based company, known as BHP.

“All the complainant needed to do was be part of the diamonds export business to start reaping big from it and establish a financial empire. Finding the deal too sweet to decline, the woman swallowed the bait and that marked the beginning of her current financial predicament,” said DCI director George Kinoti in a statement.

Read: How KPC Bosses Swindled The Company Ksh100 Million

The woman was forced to part ways with money for license acquisition from the ministry of Mining, customs and clearance fees for the diamonds, penalties, stamps and transfer fees among other charges all amounting to a whopping Sh11 million.

The funds were channeled to the couple’s account. They are facing charges of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...