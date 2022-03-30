Couple Accused of Killing, Dumping Minor’s Body at Mama Lucy Hospital Arrested Along Kenya-Tanzania Border

A couple has been arrested attempting to leave Kenya after brutalizing and killing a three-year-old boy in February.

Phylis Njeri and her husband, Jockson Ngui, were on Wednesday smoked out of their hideout in Illasit village, close to the Kenya-Tanzanian border by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

The couple is accused of killing David Ndung’u at their home in Kwa Maji area within Mowlem, in Kamukunji sub-county, as his six-year-old brother watched.

The deceased’s elder brother, Peter Ndung’u, is also said to have beaten senseless and threatened with dire consequences should he reveal what had happened to his brother.

Baby David’s body which was dumped at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, DCI boss George Kinoti said, had had severe burns on both hands, legs and buttocks. It also had fresh injuries on the neck, the back and the face.

“Upon realizing the gravity of their actions, the murderous couple had desperately attempted to seek medication at local chemists but the little angel was long gone,” said Kinoti.

The suspects, Kinoti added, are currently being transferred to Nairobi where they will face murder charges.

Maureen Njoki had left the nation in November last year for Saudi Arabia in pursuit of greener pastures, leaving the boys in Njeri’s care.

Njoki got the heartbreaking news of her son’s gruesome murder only four months after she left, sparking fury among Kenyans who demanded that the DCI bring the perpetrator to justice.

Meanwhile, detectives based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, biology division and their scenes of crime counterparts will be visiting the murder suspects’ house for further DNA analysis of the scene, to obtain more scientific evidence.

