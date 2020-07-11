County Security Block Mudavadi, Wetangula From Luhya Unity Meeting With Elders

Luhya Unity meeting led by Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula expected to happen this weekend has been thwarted by county security agencies.

Reports indicate security agencies from Luanda and Emuhaya sub-counties camped outside the home of Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba to ensure the two parties did not continue with their planned meeting.

According to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, the tactic used by security agencies was a form of intimidation to stop the scheduled meeting from taking place.

Last week, Star reported that ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula were expected to meet with opinion leaders at the home of Kimilili MP Chris Wamalwa in a bid to foster the Luhya Unity.

However, another parallel meeting was reportedly planned led by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa with the same agenda thus openly rivalling.

The publication further noted that 15 MPs from the western region are expected to be in attendance of the meeting at Chris Wamalwa’s home.

The Western region has been the centre for 2022 political agendas with various leaders claiming stake at the table hence political realignments.

For instance, there are two factions of leaders where a section pledge their support to Deputy President William Ruto led by Bonny Khalwalwe promising that the region will vote in his (Ruto’s) favour.

On the other hand, others inclined to President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have been promising that the region will be united ahead of the 2022 polls, in favour of the candidate that will be endorsed by the two.

