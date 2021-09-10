Sudan, Tanzania, Among Countries With Cheapest Internet Data Plans in Africa

Sudan has the lowest internet costs in Africa, a study by British technology research firm, Cable Shows has revealed. The country offers the lowest prices for internet data, charging less than a dollar for 1GB (gigabyte) internet. It ranks as the cheapest in Africa and according to Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2021, is among the five cheapest countries for mobile data in the world.

As a result, internet is readily available in the country, with citizens relying heavily on mobile data to connect to the rest of the world.

Sudan charges $0.27 per 1GB followed by Algeria charging $0.51 dollars per 1GB. Somalia is the third cheapest country in the continent charging 0.60 per 1GB.

The survey was carried across 230 countries in 12 regions , comparing the cost of 1GB from about 6,000 different mobile data plans. The report further revealed that North Africa had the cheapest data plans in the world at an average cost of $1.53.

According to Consumer telecoms analyst at Cable, Dan Howdle, such countries have excellent infrastructure for mobile and fixed broadband to offer large amounts of data, hence the cheap rates.

“Others with less advanced broadband networks are heavily reliant on mobile data and the economy dictates that prices must be low, as that’s what people can afford,” Howdle said in the report.

Other countries with affordable charges include Ghana charging $0.66, Libya $0.74, Tanzania $0.75, Mauritius $0.75, Nigeria $0.88, Cameroon $0.90 and Senegal charging $0.94.

Kenya and South Africa appear further down in the list, with high rates of $2.25 and $2.67 per 1GB of data respectively despite having advanced mobile infrastructure and high internet traffic.

The two countries are however considered competitive markets as customers do not feel the weight of the costs.

“Many countries in the middle of the list have good infrastructure and competitive mobile markets, and while their prices aren’t among the cheapest in the world they wouldn’t necessarily be considered expensive by its consumers,” says the report.

South Africa and Kenya are among the first countries in Africa to roll out commercial 5G networks.

