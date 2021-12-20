Counties To No Longer Pay Doctors on Study Leave

County governments will not pay salaries for doctors on study leave, governors said after a two-day meeting at the Sarova Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa.

The governors instead want the ministry of health to pay the doctors’ in training citing financial constraints.

“The Ministry of Health must pay for the training because we have no budget for that,” CoG Chairman Martin Wambora said.

CoG Health Committee chairman and Kisumu governor, Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o, said the national government is responsible for training, policy and standards.

“We [must] train our personnel. We support training, but the cost is too high. We want everybody to perform their duties. Counties are in charge of delivering healthcare,” said Nyong’o.

The county boss noted that counties have referral hospitals where the medics undergo training while still working.

In August, the Kenyatta National Hospital defended its decision to relieve doctors undertaking postgraduate studies from full time employment.

The referral hospital stated that training of post graduate doctors is very rigorous exercise and hence such doctors cannot be on full-time employment.

“It is worth noting that the hospital management has adhered to all the terms of doctor’s engagement. The hospital and ultimately the patient will be the loser if such doctors were to be on full employment,” KNH Chief Executive Officer Benson Kamuri said.

