Counties To Shut Down On Thursday, Workers Sent On A Two-Week Leave

County operations will stall starting Thursday, Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Wycliffe Oparanya has said.

In a statement, the Kakamega governor said that health facilities will not admit any new patients from tomorrow.

“They will only provide minimal outpatient services,” he said.

Further, the CoG chair has suspended all non-essential services and has sent all county workers on a two-week leave.

He added, “In the meantime, the council will continue to push for the speedy release of county funds.”

Read: Senate Forms A 12-Member Committee To Break The Revenue Sharing Formula Impasse

Two weeks ago, governors threatened to shut down county operations over delayed disbursement of funds to the devolved units.

They also threatened to sponsor a motion that will see the Senate dissolved for failing to safeguard the interests of County Governments.

“To this end, we hereby forewarn the Senate that a Petition for its dissolution can be initiated by any member of the public through the High Court as provided for under Article 258 of the Constitution,” the statement read in part.

On Wednesday, senate for the 10th time could not reach a consensus on the revenue sharing formula. The lawmakers retreated to a kamukunji and are expected to present the way forward on Monday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also pledged to raise next year’s shareable revenue by Sh50 billion.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu