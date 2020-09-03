Counties Will Shut Down In Two Weeks If Revenue Sharing Stalemate Persists – Governors

The Council of Governors (CoG) has issued a warning that counties could shut down in two weeks if the revenue sharing stalemate continues.

In a statement, the governors say that they will be forced to send all employees on leave on September 17, which will see devolved services paralysed.

“If the prevailing situation persists, effective Thursday September 17, Counties will have no choice but to shut down. Consequently, we shall release all county employees to proceed on leave until an amicable solution on the issue is reached,” they said.

The governors are also threatening to sponsor a motion that will see the Senate dissolved for failing to safeguard the interests of County Governments.

“To this end, we hereby forewarn the Senate that a Petition for its dissolution can be initiated by any member of the public through the High Court as provided for under Article 258 of the Constitution,” the statement said.

On August 17, the Senate failed for a record ninth time to reach an agreement on the County Revenue sharing formula suggested by the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Instead, a 12-member select committee was formed to try and break the stalemate, but it has been unable to get an agreeable formula two weeks later.

Among the senators were nominated the committee include Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu).

Others include Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Samson Cherargey (Nandi), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Ledama Olekina (Narok).

