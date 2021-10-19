Counties to Get 79 Cuban Doctors as New Dates Announced for Devolution Conference

Counties are set to receive 79 more doctors from Cuba in phase two of the deployment exercise.

This was revealed on Monday, October 18 by the Council of Governors Chairperson Martin Wambora.

Speaking after a council meeting, Wambora said the doctors in various specialties have concluded the induction programme at the Kenya School of Government.

The doctors will be deployed in Counties from October 25, 2021.

“In order to meet the demand, more specialists will be sourced from Cuba and will arrive in the Country in due course,” Wambora, who doubles up as Embu governor said.

“To ensure smooth implementation of phase two, the Council and the Ministry of Health, are working towards ensuring that the challenges experienced in phase one are resolved.”

At the same time, the CoG boss announced that the seventh and final Devolution Conference will take place from November 23 to 26 at Makueni Boys High School in Makueni County.

“Noting that the first era of devolution is coming to an end, it is important to take stock of the journey and pave way for the second generation of County Governments.

“It is against this background that the Steering Committee of the 7th Annual Devolution Conference held a consultative meeting on 15th October 2021 and agreed that the conference be held on 23rd to 26th November 2021,” he added.

The conference, which was initially scheduled to take place between August 23 and 26, was postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Wambora noted that the new dates were arrived at after assessing the current situation of the pandemic in the country.

In the recent meeting, CoG rejected a proposal by the Commission on Revenue Allocation in the Division of Revenue Bill, 2022 draft, which maintained the allocation to the current Sh370 billion.

The governors are now demanding an additional Sh381.45 billion equitable share in the next financial year so that counties will get a total of Sh751 billion per year.

“Following in-depth discussions on the issue, we wish to reiterate that we reject in totality the proposal by CRA that recommends a non-increment of the County Equitable Share, which is Sh370 billion,’’ said Wambora.

