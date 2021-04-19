in NEWS

Council of Governors Postpones 7th Devolution Conference Again

Council of Governors meeting on Monday, April 19, 2021 [Photo/CoG]

The Council of Governors (CoG) has yet again postponed its 7th Devolution Conference following the council’s extraordinary meeting today.

In a communiqué shared on Twitter after the meeting chaired by Embu Governor and CoG boss Martin Wambora, the council said the final conference that had been scheduled for 3rd-6th May at Makueni Boys’ High School will now be held from 23rd-26th August.

The overall annual conference theme is Multi-level governance for climate action and the guiding theme: Sub-National mobilization in unlocking the full potential of climate action in the Post Covid-19 ERA.

Read: Governors’ Devolution Conference In Makueni Postponed Indefinitely Over COVID-19 Pandemic

The existing ban on all political and social gatherings aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 must have been one of the reasons why the council resolved to postpone the conference.

The conference was postponed indefinitely last year following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

It was scheduled to take place in Makueni County from April 20, 2020, and was expected to reach its climax on April 23.

Read Also: DP Ruto Suspends Public Engagements Following Ban On Political Gatherings

During today’s meeting, the council also discussed the Covid-19 situation in counties and the disbursement of the equitable share to the 47 devolved units.


Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Just email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

kra officers extorting business owners

High Court Suspends Payment of Minimum Tax

Kiambu Businessman Evans Karani Who Confessed to Killing Lover Asks for Quick Sentencing