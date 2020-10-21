Could China’s Ren Keyu be the Tallest Pupil in the World?

Ren Keyu, a 14 years old pupil who is seven feet three inches tall has had social media users talking with a section questioning how he fits into his school uniforms.

According to reports on social media, Keyu’s school uniforms are fitted by a special tailor which details a measurement team just as his school desk is also custom made.

Ultimately, he has reportedly applied for the world’s current tallest male teenager in the Guinness World Record. The title was previously held by an American teen who was seven feet and one inch (2.159 meters) tall when he was 16.

Keyu who has been nicknamed Xiaoyu’s says his stature is not linked to any medical condition. He links his huge height to genes from his parents and grandparents who are all above six feet tall.

In an interview with The Sun, the teenager stated that when he joined school he was often confused as a senior pupil due to his height.

“Since I have entered school, I have noticed that I am taller than the other kids at my age. Many students were mistaking me as a fellow from the senior generation. That did disturb me but I decided to make it something positive by applying to Guinness to see if I could get the world record.” He said.

He has, however, opted to make something positive out of it and just let the critics slide.

