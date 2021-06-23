Coughing, Sneezing Congregants Worried As “Missing” Phophet Owuor Retreats To Runda Home

Congregants of Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Ministry are perturbed after their leader retreated to his Runda home, only conducting online services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports by K24 reveal that the self-proclaimed prophet has not been seen in church since the pandemic started and only sends memos to his congregants while ideally conducting online church services.

Further reports indicate that a good number of the congregants have been coughing and sneezing with a memo revealing that those who have exhibited Covid-19 symptoms have been asked not to attend the church services physically.

Consequently, Prophet Owuor is said to have limited the number of visitors at his Runda home and only scheduled meetings are attended to.

Read: Bishop In Prophet Owuor’s Church Accused Of “Anointing” Female Members’ Private Parts (Audio)

“Even the number of people who visit his home has drastically reduced. What is currently happening is that he is conducting online services from his house in the company of three individuals who include a British guy,” an insider is quoted by the publication.

A trip through Dr. Owuor’s Youtube show which runs thrice a week captures him talking about foreseeing the pandemic.

In a video dubbed “prophecy of a severe distress disease coming to Asia” Owuor is said to have talked about the pandemic before it happened.

Read Also: Former Prophet Owuor’s Recruit Speaks Of Fake Miracles, Manipulation in the Church

“I see lack of equipment and doctors running up and down. The Lord took me to India and the hospital is very busy. One of the doctors even told me that they also don’t have the equipment and the disease will emerge in Asia,” Dr. Owuor says while quoting Daniel 12.

Important to note, however, is that Dr. Owuor has urged his congregants to heed the Covid-19 protocols as directed by the Ministry of Health by asking them to wear masks and sanitize while maintaining social distance.

“Due to Coronavirus breakout in Nairobi, All Saints are requested to buy mouth-nose masks for their own use in Church tomorrow. There will be compulsory Sanitization of hands at the entrance of the alters. No shaking of hands, or hanging at all. All must follow the Ministry of Health guidelines as already issued. Kindly, circulate this information to all,” a memo is quoted by K24.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu