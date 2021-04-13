Cosmetic E-Commerce Firm BeautyClick Announces Plans to List on NSE

AfricanHairPLC, a beauty-based ecommerce company trading as Beauty Click has announced plans to list on the Nairobi Stock Exchange.

The firm’s shareholders approved the plans which will see the company raise new equity which will be channeled towards bolstering the commercialization of its products portfolio, enhancing its ecommerce platform and expanding its services across the region.

“Upon receiving the green light from our shareholders, we kick-started the process to seek requisite regulatory approvals for a listing and further capitalization at the NSE,” Africanhair PLC founder and director Jesper Drescher told shareholders.

AfricanHair PLC has appointed the Standard Investment Bank (SIB) as its lead adviser in the process. Others advisers include CDSC Registrars Limited (receiving agent and data processing), Co-operative Bank (receiving bank), JP Advocates LLP (legal advisors) and Kirenge and Associates as the reporting accountants.

AfricanHair is a subsidiary of international Denmark firm, ClickBeauty. The company’s product portfolio include popular brands such as Revlon, Maybelline and Garnier. It also features African products including cosmetics and make-up.

