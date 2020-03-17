Coronavirus: National Assembly, Senate Suspend Sittings For One Month

Both the Senate and the National Assembly have suspended their sittings for one month as the coronavirus (Covid-19) scare escalates.

The National Assembly has adjourned sittings until April 14, while the senate has adjourned for 30 days, meaning they will resume on April 16.

This comes at a time the government has confirmed at least four cases in the country, after testing 111 suspected cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday confirmed that one more patient tested positive at a private health facility.

Several government and private services have been suspended in the country as many people shun their work places and opt to work from home.

Earlier today, Kenya announced closure of its embassy in France as from Wednesday, March 18 up to March 27 over the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

Over 175,530 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed globally so far with of 7000 deaths reported.

