Coronavirus: Panic After Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Poor Quarantine Conditions

Panic has engulfed the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) quarantine centre in Nakuru after a woman believed to be in her early 20s committed suicide over alleged poor living conditions.

According to a local publication, the woman, Elizabeth Holloway, was taken on forced quarantine on Thursday, March 26, 2020, after she had travelled from South Africa.

The Health CEC Gichuki Kariuki has confirmed the incident.

Apparently, the quarantine area had received four suspected cases of COVID-19, two women and two men.

The publication cites that the woman had previously complained of the poor living conditions at the area, and asked health officials to check her into a hotel since she could afford it.

However, the health officials were reportedly hesitant prompting her to allegedly take away her life.

The details of the events according to the other members in quarantine indicate that the health officials were doing their normal temperature check-up and tried to get access into the room only to find it locked from inside, with music blasting loudly.

Upon accessing the room, the woman was found hanging on a piece of cloth tied above the double-decker, unconscious.

“Yesterday, she complained that the conditions are deplorable and had requested to be taken to a hotel for quarantine as she could afford but the health officials were hesitant”, said one of them.

Additionally, in a different account of events, reports indicate that an athlete, Samson Rutto, who had been quarantined in the centre sought aid from well-wishers, claiming that he did not have food to eat.

This incident comes barely days after different people quarantined in different parts of the country made complaints about what they termed as poor living conditions.

In a thread circulated on Twitter, Kenyans who had jetted into the country from various regions castigate the government for putting them through horrifying conditions, while at the same time the proposed hotels were expensive, with high prices per day.

Currently, Kenya has reported one death of a COVID-19 patient, a 66-year-old elderly man. The total confirmed positive cases have tallied to 31 with more people under isolation.

