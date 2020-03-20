Coronavirus: Matatu Operators To Reduce Number Of Passengers, Supermarkets Asked To Stay Open For 24 Hours

Matatu operators have been asked to reduce the number of passengers depending on the vehicle capacity.

Addressing reporters on Friday at Afya House, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said 14 seaters will carry 8 people while 25 seaters will be required to transport 15 passengers.

Those with a larger capacity including the SGR and other trains, will be required to keep a 60 per cent capacity.

This, CS Kagwe said will help passengers adhere to the 1.5 metres social distancing requirement.

He also asked employers to allow their employees to proceed on leave. Should they choose to keep them on, then they will be required to distance themselves.

Supermarkets have also been asked to keep their doors open for 24 hours, during which they will be required to monitor the number of shoppers within their premises.

During this time, the government, Kagwe said, will provide the necessary security.

Hospitals have been directed to disallow visitation of patients. Health facility managers have been asked to only allow family into the institutions.

While places of worship have closed their doors, bars will remain open until 7.30 pm starting Monday, 23.

The Health CS maintained that bar owners will be tasked with ensuring that the revellers maintain social distancing.

As precautionary measure, open air markets such as Gikomba and Kenyatta will be fumigated on Saturday.

Traders have been asked to stay at home as the exercise kicks off in the morning.

Kagwe also noted that so far 44 people have been discharged while 4 other suspected cases are being quarantined at Mbagathi Hospital.

Their test results are expected on Saturday at 7 am.

Positive cases of coronavirus still remain at 7, he said, adding that the next two weeks will be very critical.

The seven cases are in stable condition, he continued.

