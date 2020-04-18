Coronavirus Kills Two Kenyan Nationals In The UK – Esipisu

Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu on Friday confirmed the death of two Kenyan nationals in the UK.

In a tweet, Esipisu said that the Kenyans succumbed to the novel COVID-19 which has so far infected over 2 million people, worldwide.

“As of 17 April 2020, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK stood at 108,093; with a total of 14, 576 deaths. Of those who’ve lost their lives, two are Kenyan. Our thoughts & prayers are with their families,” he wrote.

Condoling with the bereaved families, Esipisu noted that the Kenyan Mission in the UK is ready and willing to offer support to those who might need it.

Those in need have been advised to reach the Kenyan Mission via their “website http://kenyahighcom.org.uk, email at [email protected] and emergency duty officer +44 7423 840 893.”

The former state house spokesperson also said that they are in keeping in touch with various community leaders in the UK to support those in distress.

“Reached out to Kenyan community and student reps in the UK to discuss their welfare as they grapple with the impact of COVID-19. We are working with communities to support those in distress; and working with business to keep wheels of trade open.”

As the number of COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise, the government has maintained that those who die while in the diaspora will not be brought back home.

Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau on Tuesday said that those who die due to coronavirus or otherwise will be buried in their host contries.

He also noted that other five Kenyans have since succumbed to the respiratory disease in the US.

Kenya’s toll on Saturday rose to 262 after 16 person tested positive for the virus.

