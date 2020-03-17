Coronavirus: Kenyan Embassy In France Closed

Kenya ha announced closure of its embassy in France as from Wednesday, March 18 up to March 27 over the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

So far, at least 148 people have died of coronavirus in France and another over 6,600 infected with the deadly virus.

This means that embassies under the jurisidiction of the Kenyan emissary in France Prof Judi Wakhungu such as Holy See, France, Portugal and Serbia will be affected.

“During this period (of closure), all consular services, save for emergencies, will be suspended. Services to be affected include issuance of visas and processing of e-passports,” Prof Wakhungu told the Standard.

Phone contacts (+33156622525, or +33658372954, and WhatsApp numbers +254708243232 or +254720406104) will however remain operational, as well as online services.

The country through its President Emmanuel Macron has already ordered a 15-day lock-down in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus.

All bars, restaurants and other social gatherings have been closed, with the police dominating the streets to ensure the lock-down is adhered to.

Italy is the most hard hit by the virus, recording at least 2,000 deaths from a worldwide total of more than 7,000.

Over 175,530 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed globally so far.

