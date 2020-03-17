Jambojet Suspends Rwanda, Uganda Flights Over Coronavirus Crisis

Jambojet has suspended flights to neighbouring countries Rwanda and Uganda as cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise in some of the East African nations.

In a statement on Monday night, the airline said the outbreak of the virus in East Africa and the world at large has resulted in a decrease of airline passengers especially on the international routes forcing the airline to halt its operations in the two countries.

“Jambojet has decided to suspend its services to Kigali, Rwanda and Entebbe, Uganda with immediate effect, ” the statement reads in part.

Jambojet assured its customers that plans are underway to ensure all booked passengers get accommodation and alternative flights.

The airline, however, noted that flights to local destinations including Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret will not be affected.

The announcement comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended travel from countries that have reported cases of COVID-19.

In his state of the nation address last Sunday, the President said only Kenyan citizens will be allowed into the country provided they observe self-quarantine directive or visit a government facility for a check-up. This will be in force for 30 days.

As of Tuesday, March, 17, Rwanda had confirmed seven cases of COVID-19.

The country confirmed its first case on March 14, an Indian who arrived in the country from Mumbai on March 8.

Uganda has not confirmed any case of COVID-19.

Kenya has recently confirmed three cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said three new suspected cases of coronavirus have also been reported.

Oguna added that 14 other people are still under quarantine awaiting results.

He said the government is on a high alert to ensure the situation does not escalate beyond the three cases.

