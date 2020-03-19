Coronavirus: Is the Kenyan Govt Hiding COVID-19 Related Deaths at the Port of Mombasa?

Questions are being asked why the Kenyan government is so determined to ensure that the death of two Chinese nationals aboard a ship docked at the port of Mombasa doesn’t leak.

According to Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) as well as sources close to Mombasa’s Avenue Healthcare Hospital, the two were found dead aboard the ship in what is now being suspected to Corona Virus (COVID 19) related death.

Evacuating a Chinese National from Lamu. He later tested positive for #Covid19KE pic.twitter.com/8utzZZ4T3p — Original RAO (@RobertAlai) March 18, 2020

Avenue Healthcare officials who handled the body were warned against leaking the information to the public while the staff who were tasked with removing the bodies from the vehicle carrying ship have been put in isolation.

The scare in Mombasa comes just a day after another group of Chinese nationals who collapsed at a construction site were also evacuated and later found to have tested positive for the virus. Colleagues of the construction employees have revealed that they were warned against speaking out but some secretly recorded a video of the evacuation.

WHO BOSS Tedros Ghebreyesus says cases of coronavirus being reported in Africa may not be true representation because testing is not robust. #CoronaVirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/Ma8FLsBXDJ — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) March 18, 2020

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanon has warned that while Europe is now the epicentre of the COVID-19, Africa’s weak healthcare system is a serious risk to humanity. The WHO boss also warned that African countries might not be honest with the infection figures, intentionally or unintentionally.

Kenya now has 7 officially confirmed cases of COVID 19 infections while 35 are in quarantine. The figures are expected to go up as govt officials intimidate the media and bloggers out to get the specifics and know the extent of infection as well as what is not being revealed.

Already various leaders including Senator Moses Wetangula, have asked the Kenyan government to provide more specific details about the patient to allow those who have been in contact with them to self-isolate or report to the relevant health facility.

The Mbagathi hospital patient who escaped the Coronavirus isolation facility has been tracked down. She has tested positive for COVID 19. The government is tracking down 85 active contacts of the patient.#Coronaviruske #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdate — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) March 18, 2020

A source close to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has also revealed that a senior employee at Lancet Laboratories together with his wife, tested positive for the COVID-19 but was allowed to go and treat himself at home. Such incidences plus the recently reported case of an infected patient escaping from the isolation facility and getting in contact with at least 85 others before being tracked and returned to the facility, doesn’t give much assurances to the weary public.

Now President Uhuru Kenyatta whose wife recently ran a health charity related marathon has called on Kenyans to pray for healing as our weak health care system lacks support. critics have questioned why President Uhuru and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta have not seen it fit to donate part of the millions collected from Beyond Zero Marathon to the Coronavirus support.

Panic in Umoja Estate over #CoronaVirus after US Embassy vehicles and an ambulance arrived to evacuate a suspected case. #Covid19KE pic.twitter.com/7IwIIq5N2M — Original RAO (@RobertAlai) March 19, 2020

There was a scare in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate after an ambulance and US Embassy vehicles arrived to evacuate a suspected contact. Video shared on WhatsApp group showed the team arriving to evacuate the patient to an undisclosed location.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu