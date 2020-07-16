Coronavirus Is Real, Sonko Warns Following The Death Of City Hall Official

Coronavirus is real, Nairobi governor Mike Sonko warned.

Taking to Facebook, the county chief announced the death of a senior City Hall official.

The deceased, a licencing officer identified as Nicholas Nkamasai is said to have succumbed to the virus three days ago.

He was laid to rest at his Narok home on Wednesday, Sonko wrote.

“Watu wangu tukae rada Corona is real. Our licensing Officer Nicholas Nkamasai who died of covid-19 three days ago was laid to rest today at his Ntuele farm in Narok County. May the Lord rest his soul in eternal peace.We are praying for his family during this difficult moment,” he wrote.

So dire is the Covid-19 situation in the country that ministries have been closed.

For example, National Treasury and ICT Ministry closed the premises after dozens of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

At the ICT Ministry, employees were asked to go home after one of their colleagues succumbed to the virus.

Telecommunications Principal Secretary Esther Koimett said the staff will resume work on July 27 but they are monitoring the situation.

“In this regard, all staff/interns will be required to work from home. During this time, access to the office will be restricted, except where there is clearance by the respective Principal Secretary,” Koimett said in a staff memo.

Positive cases in the country surpassed the 11,000 mark yesterday after 461 persons tested positive for the disease attacking not only the respiratory system but the heart and brain, as well.

Cases currently stand at 11,252 with some 3,068 recoveries and 209 fatalities.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu