Coronavirus: A Consignment Of Masks, Testing Kits and Protective Suits Donated By Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Arrive In Kenya

Kenya’s share of a donation from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, meant to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa, has arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi from Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

An Ethiopian Arline’s flight carrying the donation touched down at JKA on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

The donation includes 20,000 masks, testing kits and protective suits meant to help the Kenyan government in its efforts to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Alibaba co-founder had on March 16, 2020, said he would donate a total of 1.1 million testing kits, 6 million masks and 60,000 medical use protective suits and face shields that will be distributed among the 54 African nations.

The philanthropist said each of the countries will receive 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields.

Ethiopia was charged with the role of distributing the donation.

“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia has agreed to take the lead in managing the logistics and distribution of these supplies to other African countries. I want to express a big ‘Thank You’ to the Ethiopian government and Prime Minister Abiy,” said Jack Ma

A plane carrying the consignment arrived in Ethiopia on Sunday, March 22. Distribution began immediately.

While making the donation, Jack Ma said it is meant “to combat the potential surging demand for medical supplies and equipment in Africa.”

“We cannot ignore the potential risk to Africa and assume this continent of 1.3 billion people will blissfully escape this crisis. The world cannot afford the unthinkable consequences of a COVID-19 pandemic in Africa,” he stated.

The billionaire also extended the donation to other countries across the world including the United States of America (USA), Japan and countries in Europe.

As of Tuesday, March 24, more than 1700 cases of Coronavirus had been confirmed in 45 countries in Africa.

Kenya has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

