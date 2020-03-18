Coronavirus: All Saints Cathedral Church Urges Couples To Cancel Weddings Or Have 30-minute Event With Utmost 10 People

The All Saints Cathedral Church has advised couples that had scheduled weddings in the next four weeks to cancel them.

In the event that the couples insist on proceeding with the plans, the church advised them to consider a 30-minute ceremony within the church precincts.

However, strict measures have been put in place including not allowing more than 10 people during the exchange of nuptials.

The attendees will also be under the strict guidance of the Cathedral’s provost.

Couples or parties, who flew in recently, will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days or seek medical attention before they can be allowed to participate in a wedding ceremony.

The church outlined the measures in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as per the government directive on preventing the spread of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, March 17, the government had confirmed four cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Yesterday, the Church also suspended all Sunday church services and cancelled meetings that were to be held at the premises from today Wednesday, March 18.

At the same time, the Presbyterian church (PCEA) also announced to its 4.5 million members suspension of Sunday services and gatherings.

PCEA, however, allowed individuals to access places of worship for private prayers.

While announcing the suspension of its normal services, the Church leadership urged the government to lift taxation on essential commodities such as food and sanitary item.

The Church also urging urged the government to consider suspension of all loan repayment and interests through financial institutions and provide necessary utilities such as water and electricity without charges.

The developments come at a time the government has suspended learning, and several services across the country as a measure to manage the COVID-19 crisis.

Yesterday, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe called on Kenyans to continue following good hand and respiratory hygiene practices like regular handwashing and avoiding overcrowded places as a means to prevent the spread of the virus.

