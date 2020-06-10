Coronavirus Cases Surpass 3,000 Mark As 175 More Patients Are Discharged

Kenya has recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day, health CAS Rashid Aman has announced.

In the last 24 hours, 175 patients have been discharged from various hospitals. Recovered cases are now at 1,048.

“We are delighted to inform you that we have discharged the highest number of patients in a single 24-hour period; we have discharged 175 patients from the various facilities who have recovered from the coronavirus disease,” Dr Aman said during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

On the other hand, 105 others tested positive after testing a 2,273 sample size. Kenya’s infections have as a result jumped to 3,094.

Sadly, the CAS noted, one more patient hospitalized in Nairobi, succumbed to COVID-19. The toll has now shot to 89.

Of the new cases, 96 are Kenyans and 9 foreigners. 77 were males and 28 females.

In terms of age, the youngest case was 2 years old and the oldest being 77.

In the counties, the cases are spread out as follows; Nairobi (43), Busia (18), Mombasa (11), Turkana (7), Migori (6), Kwale (5), Kiambu (5), Taita Taveta (3), Kilifi (3), Machakos (3), Kisumu (2), Uasin Gishu, Siaya, Kajiado, Garissa with one case each.

Nairobi cases are distributed as follows; Ruaraka (14), Langata (5), Dagoretti North and Kamukunji (4) each, Embakasi West, Embakasi East and Kibra (3) each, Starehe and Westlands (2) each, Makadara, Mathare and Embakasi South with one case each.

All Busia and Turkana cases were truck drivers at the Malaba border point and Nadapal point of entry, respectively.

Mombasa cases were recorded in Kisauni (5), Likoni (4), Mvita (2).

Those in Migori were from Kuria West (4), Nyatike and Suna East with one case each.

Over in Kiambu, the positive cases were reported in Ruiru (2), Kiambu Town, Lari and Juja with one case each.

Dr Aman told reporters that 78 percent of the positive cases are largely asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Today, the ministry rolled out Home-based care guidelines as cases of COVID-19 soar.

“Due to our rising numbers of COVID-19 cases it’s increasingly becoming untenable to isolate all patients in our facilities for management and care. We are glad to inform you that today we are launching our Home-based Isolation & Care guidelines for patients with coronavirus,” Dr Aman said.

So far Kenya has carried out 102,696 tests.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu