21 Cases Of COVID-19 Recorded In Lang’ata As Toll Rises To 1,286

Coronavirus cases in Kenya have jumped to 12 after 72 individuals tested positive, health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said.

This was after testing a 2,711 sample size. Kenya has so far carried out a total of 61,971 samples.

70 cases are Kenyan nationals, one Ugandan and a Somali.

CAS Mwangangi said that the new patients were 44 males and 28 females between the ages of 12 and 78.

One more patient has died bringing the total tally of fatalities to 52.

On a brighter note, however, 9 more patients have tested negative for the virus. Recovered cases are currently at 402.

52 of the new cases are from Nairobi, Mombasa (11), Kiambu (7), Isiolo (1) and Turkana (1).

Turkana becomes the 29th county to record a coronavirus infection since the first case was reported back in March.

Nairobi the cases are spread out as follows: Langata (21), Dagoretti North (15), Kamukunji (4), Kibra (4), Embakasi East (2), Kasarani (3), Dagoretti South (1), Makadara (1) and Mathare (1).

Mombasa cases are from Nyali (4), Mvita (3), Kisauni (3) and Changamwe (1).

Meanwhile Kiambu cases were recorded in Limuru (2) and one case each in Kabete, Ruiru, Thika, Githunguri and Kikuyu.

Further, the CAS said, the ministry has set up 20 laboratories across the country to handle the threat posed by the deadly virus.

She also encouraged Kenyans to visit their local hospitals, noting that the number of patients reporting to hospitals has gone down significantly over the past few months.

Dr Mwangangi also urged Kenyans to maintain a healthy diet.

“Ministry of Health has developed several nutritional guidelines in response to Covid-19 available on the ministry’s website. The emphasis is for Kenyans to maintain a healthy diet,” she continued.

Also speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing, acting director general Dr Patrick Amoth revealed that 34 medics have so far contracted the disease.

Dr Amoth did however note that not all the health workers contracted the virus while at work.

“34 medics have tested positive for Covid-19. Not all of them contracted the virus because of the nature of their work. 1 contracted the virus after visiting a friend in hospital,” he said.

