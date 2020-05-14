Coronavirus Cases Shoot To 758 After 21 More People Tested Positive

Out of the 14 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 21 have tested positive, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said on Thursday.

This brings the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 to 758.

All the cases are Kenyan nationals, four of whom are truck drivers tested at the Namanga border.

Two more people have died, raising the number of fatalities to 42.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu