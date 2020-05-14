Coronavirus Cases Shoot To 758 After 21 More People Tested Positive

Out of the 1,486 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 21 have tested positive, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said on Thursday.

This brings the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 to 758.

All the cases are Kenyan nationals, four of whom are truck drivers tested at the Namanga border.

She urged communities living along border points to report those sneaking back into the country using “panya routes” so as to curb the spread of the virus.

“We appeal to communities living within and around boarder counties to actively exercise the ‘Nyumba Kumi’ community policing. We should be vigilant and report individuals using ‘Panya routes’ to get into the country,” she said, noting that the borders are now the most vulnerable in fight against coronavirus.

“Additionally, 8 truck drivers who got tested at both Namanga and Isebania borders tested positive for COVID-19 and we’re referred back to Tanzania,” she added.

Two more people have died, raising the number of fatalities to 42.

“I am saddened to announce that we have lost another 2 patients, both from Nairobi County, bringing the total of deaths to 42 people,” Dr Mwangangi said.

On the other hand, three patients have been discharged. The number of recovered cases now stands at 284.

The youngest case is a 7 year old and the oldest is 79.

14 are male while 7 are female, she told reporters during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

Further, she stated, 12 of the new cases are from Mombasa, four each from Nairobi and Kajiado while one was from Uasin Gishu County.

Mombasa cases are spread out as follows: Likoni (5), Mvita (4), Jomvu (2) and Nyali (1).

Nairobi cases were reported in Eastleigh (2) and Kibra (2).

The Uasin Gishu case was recorded in Turbo while the Kajiado cases were reported at the Namanga border point (3) and Loitoktok (1).

Asked about the looming health care workers strike set for Monday, the CAS said the government is in talks with health worker groups.

“With regard to the strike of healthcare workers, the Ministry is in discussion with different healthcare worker groups to look at how this can be averted; Healthcare workers are the heartbeat of the Covid-19 response,” she continued.

Earlier on in the day, Kenya Health Workers Union Society accused the state of neglecting and exposing them to the deadly virus.

“This pandemic is an emergency but if you are not treating health workers as the forefront soldiers and you are treating them as normal people then it is a sad day, ” Kenya National Clinical Union Chairman Peterson Wachira said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu