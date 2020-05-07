Coronavirus Cases Now At 607 As 25 More People Test Positive

Coronavirus cases now stand at 607 after 25 tested positive, Health CAS Rashid Aman announced on Thursday.

Addressing reporters at Afya House, the CAS stated that 632 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

17 of the new cases are from Nairobi, Isiolo with one case.

In Nairobi, 9 cases were reported in Eastleigh, two in Kawangware.

According to CAS Aman, 22 of the new cases are Kenyans, a Chinese, Ugandan and a Tanzanian.

The new cases are 21 males and 4 females.

Three more people have died bringing the total number of fatalities to 29. Two are from Nairobi and one from the coastal city of Mombasa.

On the other hand, however, 7 people have been discharged raising the number of recovered persons to 197.

So far 18 counties have reported cases of COVID-19.

The CAS also said that sneaking out of Eastleigh and Old Town is counterproductive.

He cautioned them against spreading the virus to those around them.

“This is an opportunity to bring out the best in US,” CAS Aman said as he appealed to Muslim faithfuls who are a majority in the two areas.

“We are appealing to these families. For those welcoming those members, you are placing yourself in danger. Those within these areas, please remain in there,” he said.

Earlier Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho said five persons who had tested positive for the respiratory disease have disappeared with their families.

Joho also noted that police are searching for the individuals.

CAS Aman also said that Kenyans stranded in India will land at JKIA later on today.

“The government made plans to evacuate Kenyans who had travelled to India for treatment. They are expected to land at JKIA this evening. Ministry of Health officials will be there to facilitate their arrival and subsequent self-quarantine at home,” he opined.

Acting health Director general Dr Patrick Amoth said a patient who was on ventilatory support is now breathing on their own.

4 others at Coast General Hospital are under supplemental oxygen.

He also told reporters that those tested for the virus in Eastleigh dropped to 230 despite the government footing testing and quarantine bills.

Dr Amoth also noted that deaths at the community level is as a result of severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Further, he noted, there are imported cases of COVID-19 in Migori and Wajir, mainly from the neighbouring countries; Somalia and Tanzania.

So far, he said, 195 patients are admitted in various hospitals.

