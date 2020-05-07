in NEWS

Coronavirus Cases Now At 607 As 25 More People Test Positive

Coronavirus cases now stand at 607 after 25 tested positive, Health CAS Rashid Aman announced on Thursday.

The CAS also said that sneaking out of Eastleigh and Old Town is counterproductive.

He cautioned them against spreading the virus to those around them.

“This is an opportunity to bring out the best in US,” CAS Aman said as he appealed to Muslim faithfuls who are a majority in the two areas.

Earlier Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho said five persons who had tested positive for the respiratory disease have disappeared with their families.

Joho also noted that police are searching for the individuals.

