Coronavirus Cases Likely To Peak In August, September – Dr Amoth

New predictions by the Health Ministry have placed the months of August and September as peak periods for Coronavirus cases in the country.

Addressing the media during the daily COVID-19 briefings, the Ministry of Health Director-General Patrick Amoth stated that the aforementioned months are likely to record the most cases, with approximately over 200 cases to be reported daily.

“If we continue with the measures that have been put in place as of today, the peak period will be in August and September where it’s likely for us to report 200 cases plus a day,” he said.

He further added, “Remember modelling keeps on changing based on the variables you input and our wish is to continue with the existing measures because they have ensured our hospitals have not been overrun.”

Earlier in March, the Health Ministry had projected the rise in cases to be experienced to at least 10,000 cases by the end of April.

This comes when the country recorded the highest number of cases after 80 people tested positive bringing the tally to 1109.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe indicated that 3,102 samples had been tested within the last 24 hours.

According to Kagwe, the 7 new cases from Siaya originated from a Kibra resident who transported mourners from Nairobi. The mourners did not have the prerequisite documents allowing them to leave Nairobi for Siaya and have all tested positive.

“There are 7 new cases in Siaya and the story is a sad one because the departure point of that case is Kibera,” he said.

