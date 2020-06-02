Coronavirus Cases Hit 2,093 As 72 More People Test Positive, 17 Others Discharged

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise exponentially especially within the communities.

“The stage where we are in this fight requires that we remain focused and united. The behavior and attitude by a few of our people suggests the opposite. There are those of us who for reasons only known to themselves do not want to obey the containment measures,” the CAS said.

Health CAS Rashid Aman on Tuesday confirmed that Kenya has reported 72 cases within the last 24 hours.

This was after testing a 2,892 sample size.

The newly detected infections brings the total number to 2,093.

In terms of age, the youngest case today is 11 and the oldest 73. Gender wise, men continue to contract the disease more than their female counterparts.

Of thenew cases 50 are male while 22 are female.

On a positive note, 17 patients have been discharged after testing negative for the virus. The total now stands at 499.

On the flip side, Kenya has lost 2 more patients to the novel COVID-19. Number of fatalities, as a result has jumped to 71.

Of the new cases, 39 are from Nairobi, Busia (13), Kiambu (2), Mombasa (8), Kajiado (4), Migori (3), Garissa (2) and Kisumu (1).

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows; Kibra (16), Embakasi South (8), Ruaraka (5), Westlands (5), Langata (2), Embakasi West, Starehe and Dagoretti North recording one case each.

In Mombasa they are spread out as follows; Mvita (2), Changamwe (2), Kisauni (2), Likoni (1) and Nyali (1).

The Kajiado cases were recorded at the Namanga border point (3) and Kitengela (1).

Meanwhile, the 3 Migori cases were from the Isebania border point.

Both Kiambu county cases were reported in Githunguri while the two Garissa county cases were confirmed in Garissa Town.

The only positive case from Kisumu was from Kisumu Central.

In regards to testing medics on the frontline, the CAS told reporters that they are tested every two weeks.

Last week, Health DG Dr Patrick Amoth said that 34 health care workers have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr Aman also urged truck drivers to follow guidelines as laid out by the MOH.

“It is unfortunate that some of our truck drivers are not following instructions hence causing problems at the borders,” he said.

Truck drivers are required to leave their points of origin with COVID-19 free certificates. They are issued 48 hours prior to the start of their journeys.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu