Coronavirus Cases Now At 1161 As 52 New Cases Are Confirmed

Virus cases have shot to 1,161 after testing a 2,567 sample size, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

Speaking from Machakos County, the CS said that 52 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

23 cases are from Nairobi, Mombasa 7, Busia 7, Kajiado (4), Nakuru (2), Kiambu (1), Taita Taveta (1), Kilifi (1) and Transzoia (1).

Nairobi cases are spread out as follows: Kibra (8), Langata (3), Kamukunji (2), Dagoretti North (2), Embakasi East (2), Embakasi South (1), Embakasi West (1), Kasarani (1), Starehe (1) and Roysambu (1).

In Mombasa, they were from Jomvu (4), Mvita (2) and Nyali (1).

Busia cases were recorded in Teso South (4), Teso North 2) and Matayos (1).

Kajiado cases are from: Kajiado Central (2), Kajiado West (1) and Loitokitok (1).

All the Kwale cases were from Msambweni while Nakuru cases were reported in Naivasha (1) and Rongai (1).

Kiambu Town, Rabai in Kilifi, Trans Nzoia East, and Taita Taveta all reported one case each.

CS Kagwe also noted that Kibra is quickly becoming worrying as 8 new cases have been reported in the area.

5 more patients have been discharged. Recoveries now stand at 380.

Further, the health minister said that truck drivers will be required to get tested 48 hours before getting to border points.

Kagwe also told reporters that Kenya will no longer import Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as local manufacturers are now producing quality protective gear.

“Our industry is now able to make better PPEs locally. The government will also recruit 5,000 community health workers to help fight the disease,” he said.

Also present during the press briefing was Machakos County governor Alfred Mutua who said that they will no longer allow cargo transporters cross over especially from Mombasa without COVID19 free certificates.

Mutua also said that alcohol will starting next week be distributed.

The county chief banned distribution of alcohol in April after bars in the devolved unit kept flouting curfew rules.

“The bars are operating at night by locking in customers despite the Covid-19 pandemic…This order will be reviewed depending on the compliance by bar owners and Wananchi to current laws and regulations. Vehicles found ferrying alcohol supplies will be impounded if found to be contravening this order,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu