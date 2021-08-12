Uproar as Cops Raid Spasso Bar for Allegedly Flouting Covid-19 Rules, Pack Up Expensive Liquor (Video)

Netizens are up in arms after police officers raided a high-end bar in Nairobi’s posh estate of Karen.

Two officers raided Spasso Bar for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules.

In a video circulating on social media, two officers are seen in the establishment with one of them packing up expensive liquor.

The cop behind the counter is heard telling the business owner to report him to the IG Hilary Mutyambai.

In March, six officers were caught on camera breaking into a bar in Kayole’s Soweto area before allegedly stealing alcohol.

Moses Mwangi, the owner of Mossy Tavern Bar and Restaurant, said the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

In the footage, the men in uniform were seen taking turns to break into the entertainment joint using metallic rods before one of them headed directly towards the counter and carted away crates of alcohol.

Mwangi said the officers raided the business premises after the operators closed as per curfew rules.

“We had already closed by 9pm Sunday to comply with the government’s regulations on operating hours for bar and restaurants when the uniformed police officers broke into my bar and carted away crates of alcohol and money stored in a safe box,” said Mwangi.

According to the businessmen, the officers left the joint at around 1am on Monday.

He claims he lost Sh112,000 and a smartphone that he had left in the counter box.

A day after the incident, the IG directed the Internal Affairs Unit to probe the appalling incident.

The probe is yet to be concluded, five months later.

Here are comments from the Spasso Bar incident:

The owner of this bar must be a really good person. I can't take this kind of intimidation and nonsense and why does he feel so entitled even saying "tell the IG " is the current IG really in charge where is the discipline we knew the police service for ? — Tom E. Oyier (@Kenyanimimi) August 12, 2021

The OCS threatened my friend whom you see in the video.. Robert Shaw.. saying that he is "just a muzungu & should not tell the cops how to do their job" when he asked why they are harassing people who were finishing their dinner and drinks. They weren't served after 7p.m. — Jax #WhyILoveKenya🇰🇪💖 (@Jackie_Arkle) August 12, 2021

Is confiscating drinks really necessary to prove that one was breaking COVID rules? Btw COVID is no longer a health issue but an extortion opportunity by the Police who are themselves a State criminal enterprise — Consigliere (@ThisManAura) August 12, 2021

The impunity of those cops is astonishing. I can bet those drinks will land at a bar that the cops allow to flout Covid rules for a kickback. — BBINdioMduduGani? (@MfwaMaseghe) August 12, 2021

