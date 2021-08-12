in NEWS

Uproar as Cops Raid Spasso Bar for Allegedly Flouting Covid-19 Rules, Pack Up Expensive Liquor (Video)

Spasso Bar
Police Officer at Spasso Bar. [Courtesy]

Netizens are up in arms after police officers raided a high-end bar in Nairobi’s posh estate of Karen.

Two officers raided Spasso Bar for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules.

In a video circulating on social media, two officers are seen in the establishment with one of them packing up expensive liquor.

The cop behind the counter is heard telling the business owner to report him to the IG Hilary Mutyambai.

In March, six officers were caught on camera breaking into a bar in Kayole’s Soweto area before allegedly stealing alcohol.

Moses Mwangi, the owner of Mossy Tavern Bar and Restaurant, said the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

In the footage, the men in uniform were seen taking turns to break into the entertainment joint using metallic rods before one of them headed directly towards the counter and carted away crates of alcohol.

Mwangi said the officers raided the business premises after the operators closed as per curfew rules.

Read: Suspected Gangster Who Snatched A Firearm From A Cop In Kayole Gunned Down

“We had already closed by 9pm Sunday to comply with the government’s regulations on operating hours for bar and restaurants when the uniformed police officers broke into my bar and carted away crates of alcohol and money stored in a safe box,” said Mwangi.

According to the businessmen, the officers left the joint at around 1am on Monday.

He claims he lost Sh112,000 and a smartphone that he had left in the counter box.

A day after the incident, the IG directed the Internal Affairs Unit to probe the appalling incident.

The probe is yet to be concluded, five months later.

Here are comments from the Spasso Bar incident:

Covid-19 RulesSpasso Bar

Written by Eva Nyambura

