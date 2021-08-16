IG Mutyambai Says Cops Linked to Death of Kianjokoma Brothers Suspended as Probe Completed

Police officers linked to the alleged murder of two brothers in Kianjokoma, Embu County, have been suspended pending prosecution, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has confirmed.

In a brief statement during the #EngageTheIG session with members of the public on Twitter on Monday, Mutyambai disclosed that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) had concluded investigations into the matter.

The Authority, the police boss said, had submitted the investigation file to the Office of the Directorate of Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action.

“Good morning, first, my sincere condolences to the Kianjokama family. IPOA has concluded investigations on the matter and forwarded the file to the DPP for action. Meanwhile, all the officers have been suspended with immediate effect to pave way for prosecution #EngageTheIG,” Mutyambai said.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and allow due process to follow.

Read: Two Brothers Arrested for Allegedly Flouting Covid-19 Rules Found Dead in Embu

“I assure you that justice for the Kianjokoma brothers will be served, but this can only be done if we allow the proper due process to take place with concrete evidence that can stand a trial in the court of justice,” he added.

1/2- Good morning, first, my sincere condolences to the Kianjokama family. IPOA has concluded investigations on the matter and forwarded the file to the DPP for action. Meanwhile, all the officers have been suspended with immediate effect to pave way for prosecution #EngageTheIG — Hilary N. Mutyambai, MGH, nsc (AU). (@IG_NPS) August 16, 2021

Benson Njiru Ndwiga aged 22 and Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga,19, were found dead at Embu mortuary after they went missing.

The brothers had earlier been arrested by police for allegedly flouting curfew rules.

According to their parents, the young men who ran a pork business were arrested by officers from Manyatta police station at Kianjokoma shopping centre.

Police officers at the station have since alleged that the brothers jumped out of a moving police vehicle while being taken to custody.

Read Also: Embu Brothers: Witness Recalls Seeing Cops Assault Duo

It’s alleged that the two brothers were beaten up by police before they were ferried to an unknown place on August 1, 2021.

An autopsy examination conducted at Embu Level V Hospital morgue revealed that the two brothers died as a result of multiple injuries which could have been caused by a blunt force trauma.

The duo had multiple bruises to the left and right arms.

Njiru was a student at Kabarak University while his younger brother was studying at Don Bosco Technology Training Institute Karen in Nairobi.

The brothers were laid to rest on Friday in one grave at their Embu home as politicians joined Kenyans in demanding justice for the duo and their family.

Read Also: Two Brothers Among Four Suspected Thieves Lynched in Kajiado in Case of Mistaken Identity

Leaders, who took to the podium during the emotional send-off ceremony, called for more action than just the recent transfers of police bosses in the affected area.

Those recently transferred after demonstrations rocked Kianjokoma area are Kithangari OCS Abdullahi Yaya and Embu North OCPD Emily Ngaruiya.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu