Cops Destroy Acres Of Bhang Plantation In Naivasha, 14 People Found Weeding Crop Arrested

14 people were Thursday arrested after police discovered over one acre farm of cannabis (bhang) plantation at Kedong Ranch in Naivasha.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the individuals were found weeding the crop by a multi-agency team comprising of Anti Narcotics detectives, Administration Police (AP) Officers attached at Kedong field training Camp and OCPD Naivasha.

The officers destroyed the crop valued at Sh27 million before taking the suspects into custody.

They will be detained pending further probe.

The operation, DCI said, followed a tip-off from members of the public, who gave information about the farm.

14 suspects who were found weeding the over one acre farm at Kedong Ranch, were also arrested and placed in custody, pending further investigations. pic.twitter.com/73JOrCKTUI — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 12, 2021

Using or selling bhang is illegal in Kenya.

However, there have been pleas from a section of Kenyans to the government to legalise the plant for medicinal use.

This is not the first time authorities are discovering vast cannabis farms in Kenya.

In September last year, police in Thika arrested three middle-aged men at a construction site in Ngoingwa Estate for growing bhang.

The three were accused of growing cannabis for personal and commercial use.

Police said the trio would be charged with cultivating cannabis plant and drug trafficking.

