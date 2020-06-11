3 Cops Arrested After Video Of Woman Being Whipped, Dragged While Tied On Motorbike Went Viral

Three police officers have been arrested in connection with a disturbing incident in Kuresoi South where a woman was brutalised by men in uniform.

The three officers, whose identity has not been revealed, were arrested yesterday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after a video of the woman being whipped and dragged while tied on a motorbike went viral.

“The suspects are in lawful custody helping with further investigations into the matter,” DCI said in a tweet.

THREE @PoliceKE officers were yesterday arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives following circulation of a video depicting a woman being whipped & dragged on a motorbike in Kuresoi South Sub-County. The suspects are in lawful custody helping with further investigations into the matter pic.twitter.com/yx4eXA8a9D — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 11, 2020

Olenguruone Deputy OCS David Kiprotich is alleged to have been the officer captured in the video dragging the woman on a dirt-road in the police compound last Saturday.

Read: Shame As Deputy OCS Filmed Dragging Woman Tied On Motorcycle In Kuresoi South

The woman identified as Mercy Cherono could be heard pleading for her life in agony as she was dragged by the moving motorcycle.

Cherono pleaded with the officer to stop so that she could cover her body as her clothes had been pulled off by the rough path but she was subjected to even more humiliation in the process.

One of the men cheering the OCS is seen whipping the woman on the back amidst her screams.

Reports indicate that Cherono was part of a three-person gang that broke into the OCS’s house when he was away and made away with Ksh10,000, police uniform, a TV set and a sub-woofer.

Read Also: Police Accused Of Being Lenient With Foreign Protestors While Unleashing Terror on Kenyans

She was, however, unable to flee during the incident and locked herself in a bathroom where she was found dragged outside and beaten as punishment.

Cherono is nursing injuries at Olenguruone Hospital where she was rushed to after the incident.

The video elicited an angry reaction from Kenyans on social media who called for immediate arrest and prosecution of Cherono’s perpetrators.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said yesterday that it had launched investigations into the incident with the aim of establishing the allegations of assault, injury and any other misconduct against the police officers.

Read: Police Given Go-ahead To Investigate Diamond Plaza Owner Madatali Chatur For Human Trafficking

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said will make appropriate recommendations if culpability is established.

Police officers have been on the spot in the recent past over their conduct during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu